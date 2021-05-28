MIFFLINBURG — Directors of the Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) received a wide-ranging financial update at their most recent meeting.
Tom Caruso, MASD business manager, said funding levels from the state were likely to be flat as directors consider a 2021-22 district spending plan. He added a two-year state spending plan was unlikely. Final adoption of the school spending plan was expected in June.
Caruso reiterated a well-circulated caution that funding coming to the district via the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) would be best applied to maintenance of existing programs. The approximately $2 million in ESSA money, a one-time form of COVID relief, ought not be used on new or expanded items.
School directors approved tax rates to support the advertised school budget for 2021-22. Per capita ($10), earned income (1.55% of 2.05%), real estate transfer (1%) and per capita tax under the School Code of 1949 ($5) were unchanged. Real estate millage increased by 0.52 mills to 13.84 mills. The owner of a property assessed at $100,000 will pay an additional $52 in the upcoming fiscal year.
School lunch prices were also increased after Caruso advised directors that a larger increase could be necessary somewhere down the line. Each student meal will increase by 5 cents while adult meals will go up by 10 cents pending USDA approval.
Equipment purchases approved by directors included a 2022 Ford F-350 regular cab truck for $38,900 via the Costars cooperative purchase system. A Bobcat Skid Steer loader was purchased for $50,644 from Clark Equipment via a Sourcewell cooperative bidding contract. It will delivered via BS and B Repair of Mifflinburg, an authorized dealer.
Other action by the board included accepting the immediate resignations of Dryden Yost as assistant varsity soccer coach and of Jeremiah Allen as head coach of cross-country. J. David Smith was retained as district solicitor at a rate of $150 per hour, a $5 increase from the current year. Tammy Boop was approved for a four-year term as board secretary effective Wednesday, July 1.
Eligible nine-month employees will be sent letters before the end of the school year assuring them that they would be employed during the year ahead in a manner consistent with the current year. The resolution included part time employees and substitutes.
Shawn Creasy and Oleysa Siewers were approved as paraprofessionals for the summer extended school year program. Transfer of Joe Veley from middle school custodian to district maintenance was also approved.
Each action was 8-0 in favor, with director Bob Mulrooney absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.