LEWISBURG — Applause erupted across the Lewisburg Area School District school board meeting room Thursday as a new superintendent was selected to lead the district.
Cathy S. Moser was promoted by the board to superintendent, after serving in the position on an interim basis following the June resignation of Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Baugh.
Moser was approved to be contracted to serve as superintendent through June 30, 2026. She and the board will negotiate a contract, to be approved at a future board meeting.
School District Director of Administrative Services John Fairchild said Moser’s 2021-2022 salary as assistant superintendent was set at $135,750. She has been receiving a stipend of $115 per day for being interim superintendent, in addition to her regular salary.
“The board has not established her salary as superintendent yet,” Fairchild said. “That will be established when the contract is finalized.”
Moser thanked board members for their faith and continued belief in her. Moser said she’s “very fortunate to work with a strong board and administrative team.”
Board President Virginia Zimmerman expressed her gratitude toward Moser for the job she’s been doing.
“There is no one with who I am more comfortable in this position,” Zimmerman said.
Moser has worked for the Lewisburg Area School District for the past 23 years, starting as assistant high school principal in 2002. She has also served as Linntown Elementary principal, in charge of special education, as curriculum coordinator and assistant superintendent.
Fairchild addressed Moser’s qualifications to serve as superintendent, as district policy requires the individual in that position to hold a doctoral degree. Moser holds a master’s degree.
“The policy requiring a doctorate is being waived in this particular instance, without setting a precedent,” said Fairchild.
He said Moser and the board will be working to fill the assistant superintendent position left vacant by Moser’s promotion.
In other business, the Green Dragon Foundation (GDF) presented a $599,177 check to the district.
Since the founding of the GDF, the entity has provided more than $2 million in support to the district. It has raised an additional $750,000 for an endowment.
Of the funds donated Thursday, $423,000 will go toward the Brandon Kramm Baseball Field.
The Bucknell University Facility Use Agreement was approved by the board for the Class of 2023 graduation ceremony to be held at Bucknell on Tuesday, June 6.
In other business the board approved:
• A proposal for an infrared scan and thermal imaging of the flat roofed sections of Linntown Intermediate School, at a total cost of $1,985.
• A proposal from Willow Playworks for inspection and repair of the middle school’s outdoor exercise equipment, at a $1,870
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
