PAXINOS — As he's flying high above the ground, Rodger Chappell of Milton enjoys glancing down to take a peek at the many simple things he has a bird's-eye view of.
"You see deer," Chappell said. "Sometimes you see 20 deer in a field.
"Some people like to ride motorcycles," he continued. "I like to fly."
Fourteen years ago, Chappell purchased his own airplane, a Cessna Skyhawk.
He rents a small hangar at the Northumberland County Airport, where the plane is stored. Chappell and one of his former flight instructors, 91-year-old Earl McGuire, recently visited the airport to take a look at the plane and reflect on their love of flying.
Chappell, retired from the trucking industry, moved to Milton about 20 years ago from Lewisburg. McGuire, who now lives in Williamsport, previously called Milton home for 46 years, beginning in the early 1970s.
McGuire's love of flight started as a teenager.
While living in the Pittsburgh area, the 15-year-old McGuire found a coupon for a plane ride in a local newspaper.
After taking two different rides in the plane, McGuire was asked if he wanted to learn to pilot an airplane.
"I had a solo (flight) license before I had a drivers' license," he recalled.
McGuire went on to serve as a flight instructor in the United States Air Force. In addition to working as a freight pilot, he worked for 10 years as an aviation specialist with the Pennsylvania Bureau of Aviation.
On occasion, McGuire still works as a flight instructor.
Chappell's love of flying an airplane started about 20 years ago.
"I was flying radio control (airplanes)," he said. "I saw a real plane fly over one day and said 'I should get into that.'"
Chappell started taking lessons and met McGuire at the Northumberland County Airport.
"(McGuire) gave me my cross-country training," Chappell recalled.
He explained that a pilot must first earn a solo license, where they take of and land from the same airport.
After that, Chappell said a pilot can earn a cross-country license by flying to three different airports, under the tutelage of an instructor.
"Earl helped a lot of us get our (flying) certification," Chappell said.
At various times throughout his life, McGuire has owned five different airplanes. Chappell reflected on the purchase of his Skyhawk.
Initially, Chappell rented an airplane which he would fly. However, others could also rent the plane.
"Everybody wants to rent it on a nice day," Chappell said, adding that it was at that point he decided to purchase his own plane.
He purchased the plane from another pilot who was operating out of the Northumberland County Airport.
The plane weighs 1,600 pounds, and has a 36-gallon fuel tank.
The airplane, Chappell explained, uses 7 gallons of fuel per hour.
"I quite (flying) at four hours, to give me a zone of safety," he said.
Chappell's airplane, which can carry 600 pounds of passenger weight, is well maintained.
"When I bought it, I stripped it down and repainted it," he said.
As the airplane is stored inside, it is still in top-notch condition. Chappell also regularly maintains it, and noted that airplanes must be inspected annually.
"I wax it once a year," he said. "It takes me a week to wax it."
Chappell takes flight approximately two times per week.
"I go out to Dubois, St. Mary's has a good restaurant," he said. "On a Sunday morning, half a dozen of us (pilots) get together. We fly up to Towanda for breakfast."
He noted that the airports have restaurants on site.
Chappell enjoys taking his daughter, Allison Chappell, for rides.
"I've had her to St. Mary's," he said. "That's what we like to do. We like to go for lunch.
"The second Saturday of the month, a bunch of us fly to Reedsville," Chappell continued. "They have a breakfast fly-in."
Taking insurance, rent, general maintenance and fuel into account, Chappell said it costs about $150 per hour to fly his plane.
McGuire joins him for a plane ride about one time per month. The two have particularly enjoyed flying over the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project.
The men have used a disposable camera to take photos of the highway construction project, from 1,000 feet in the air.
"There's a cell tower near the new (CSVT) bridge," Chappell said. "You don't want to run into it. "
He added that it's good that both he and McGuire are on board the plane when flying in the area, as two pilots can easily keep their eyes peeled for the cell tower.
The men have enjoyed photographing the progress of the project, and have multiple images showing the progress of the construction since its beginning.
Chappell noted some of the many other sights which he has taken in while in flight.
"If it rains in Scranton, the water (in the Susquehanna River) will be muddy," he said.
However, at the same time, the water in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River may be clear.
"When (the two branches of the river) meet in Sunbury, you can see (the water) coming together, and it's muddy," Chappell noted.
Every two years, Chappell said pilots must go through a review of their skills, while under the observation of a certified instructor. Chappell completes his reviews with McGuire.
McGuire noted some of the areas in which pilots are evaluated.
"You take a guy up and have him demonstrate... steep turns, take offs and landings, simulated force landings," McGuire explained.
Although he is an instructor, McGuire noted he must also undergo the review every two years.
