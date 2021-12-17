Infectious disease doc encourages vaccinations, boosters

DANVILLE — A Geisinger Health System pediatric infectious disease specialist is encouraging the parents of children and teenagers eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, and boosters, to have their kids vaccinated.
“Any child above the age of 5 is eligible for the Pfizer COVID vaccine,” Dr. Swathi Gowtham said. “Anyone above the age of 18 is eligible for the Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.”
Gowtham said doctors are hoping, early in 2022, to have research data available which will lead to the approval of having the vaccine administered to children younger than 5.
She believes the COVID vaccination may be approved for children as young as 6 months.
“Babies younger than 6 months have maternal antibodies,” Gowtham explained. “That’s why we are encouraging all pregnant women to get vaccinated... For pregnant women to get their COVID vaccine, they can pass on the antibodies to their babies.”
She said many believe pediatric patients either do not get COVID or do not fall seriously ill.
However, Gowtham said the Geisinger Health System has treated 200 children who have been hospitalized with COVID-19. She said approximately one-quarter of those diagnosed with the virus through Geisinger have been children.
“Across the country, there have been at least 700 (COVID-19) deaths in the pediatric population,” Gowtham said. “Children are not meant to die of respiratory illnesses in first-world countries.”
In general, Gowtham said children do not fall as ill with COVID-19 as adults, particularly elderly adults.
“It would be a lie to say kids don’t get sick with COVID at all,” she said. “They pass COVID to other vulnerable groups.”
According to Gowtham, children can also fall ill with long COVID.
“People have heard of that, in adults there are people who are completely fatigued, they don’t feel back to normal,” she said. “That is happening in children as well, who have had COVID.”
Recently, she said 16 and 17 year olds have been approved to receive the Pfizer booster shots.
“A lot of 16 and 17 year holds have gotten (their initial COVID vaccinations) very early in 2021,” Gowtham said. “The data now shows that those antibodies from getting the (Pfizer) vaccine from earlier than six months ago, those vaccines can potentially be waning.”
With the rise of the Delta and Omicron variants, she said it’s important for everyone eligible to receive the booster.
“You have this combination of waning immunity, then you have the potential rise in variants that may be more transmissible, that’s a concern,” Gowtham said.
She said side effects from vaccinations and boosters are minimal.
“I’ve had my booster,” Gowtham said. “It’s the local pain and swelling (at the vaccine site), some people get fevers.
“The vaccine, in every way, is safer for children... compared to the COVID virus and any consequences.”
In addition, Gowtham said it’s important for even children to also be vaccinated against the flu.
“Last year, we saw very little influenza and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus),” she said. “Now we are seeing RSV come back. We are starting to see cases of influenza. Having COVID and another virus (at the same time) is not a good idea.”
