SELINSGROVE — Construction continues on the Southern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Snyder County.
On Monday, April 17, Route 1021 (Sunbury Road in Shamokin Dam Borough / T-520 in Monroe Township), Snyder County, will be closed between Route 15 and Park Road, while contractor Trumbull Corporation begins excavation work.
Once excavation work is complete, the contractor will construct a bridge that will carry Sunbury Road over the new CSVT alignment.
A detour using Park Road, Grangers Road and Route 15, will be in place for the duration of the project. Work is expected to be completed in November, weather permitting.
This work is part of the Southern Section of the CSVT project, which involves the construction of roughly 6 miles of new four-lane, limited-access highway connecting Route 11/15 north of Selinsgrove to Route 15 (and the CSVT Northern Section) south of Winfield.
Other work on the project continues, including earthmoving operations, installing drainage structures, and building environmental controls.
Construction of the Southern Section is estimated to cost $360 million and is planned to be completed through three contracts. Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for contract one, worth $115.2 million. Construction on this contract began in June.
Final design work is ongoing to develop plans for the second and third construction contracts which will include structures and pavement, respectively, and will be advertised at a later date.
For more information on the CSVT project, visit www.csvt.com.
