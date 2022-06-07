PORT TREVORTON — Re-Creation, in its fifth decade of bringing Broadway-style vocals and choreography to veteran’s hospitals and other venues, recently chose to reconfigure its act.
Jay Muller, Re-Creation director, said there will be a break from live performances for a time due to a shortage of performers stepping forward and joining. Shows at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31, at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Drive, West Milton, are the last live shows scheduled.
But Re-Creation will continue to bring revues of upbeat entertainment to audiences. Technology and archived performances will be the means by which they plan to do it.
“What we can’t do is shut the whole thing down and start it all up,” Muller said. “What I had to do was find a way to keep serving and keep viable while we are not live performing.”
Muller said video from previous Re-Creation seasons will be compiled and made available in a unique package form. Re-Creation Salute! could be in the online pipeline by mid-August.
“All summer we are going to be updating our 45 years of video footage with (artificial intelligence) so it looks good on the big screen,” Muller said.
He added if a group at, for example, a Veteran’s Administration Hospital wants an all-country music show, it can be done and delivered online.
“I can sew together a show and put on a channel for them,” he said. “It will still have the ‘shout outs.’ I’ve got tons and tons of kids who’ve never gone through this who on their iPhones can send a video that says something like ‘Mr. Jones, thank you for your service in the Army. We salute you.’”
Muller said it is easier for medical professionals because it won’t be live in the hospital. Since it is on an online channel, there will also be no technology issues such as buffering.
“They will get to see a bunch of different faces because it will be taken from 45 years of stuff,” Muller said. “And we can do the genre thing. If they want an all-50s rock ‘n roll show, we can do that. If they want an all-40s big band thing we can do that.”
Muller said Re-Creation still wants to return to touring with live performances.
But accommodations may need to be made to attract new cast members. Rather than a full year, Muller mused that a six-month schedule may be more viable.
The last few weeks of touring Veteran’s Administration Hospitals have shown that live shows are needed. The Re-Creation presentation clearly struck an emotional chord.
“The vets started crying,” Muller said. “The kids started crying and I had to remind them to sing!”
Whether both secular and faith-based shows would be offered was still to be determined.
“I would love to do a gospel program,” he said. “Maybe there is a way to book two weekends a month just with people I could get my hands on.”
Muller said Re-Creation alumni may be part of a holiday show which could be recorded and ordered. He estimated that more than 300 alumni have been through the program.
For now, Muller pondered whether families are leery about seeing their young adults tour long distances in a climate of uncertainty. As a new cast is assembled, Muller said they would address what could be preventing talented young people from devoting a period of time to professional development with Re-Creation.
The cast for 2022 included Nick Marlof (Bloomsburg), Danny Heinz (Reading), Ray Garcia (St. Petersburg, Fla.), Thomas Bausch (Laureldale), Christian Darrin (Warren), Alex Leitzel (Milton), Julie Horan (Bloomsburg), Cora Sandrick (Milton), Julie Horan (Bloomsburg), Bailley Caldwell (Lancaster), Hailey Fafel (Lancaster).
