MILTON — A Milton man is being remembered as a "gentle giant" who enjoyed helping others across the community.
Debbie Cogan, who formerly worked as a medical coordinator at Milton Developmental Services (MDS), said she met Bobby Rupert more than 30 years ago when she first started working at the center.
Rupert, 60, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Cogan noted that he was not an MDS resident, but was friends with those at the facility and previously gave his time helping with projects there.
"He's been our handyman, our go-for, our jack of all trades," Cogan said, of Rupert.
He was also known for helping at the First Presbyterian Church of Milton and with Gunzey's Hot Sausage.
Mark and Taffny Strous, co-owners of Gunzey's, said they knew Rupert for 25 years. He was considered to be a member of their family.
"He was so sincere in his love for everyone," Taffny recalled. "He would literally take his shirt off his back."
She recounted an instance in which Rupert actually removed his shirt to help another person.
"When he would push my son around town (in a stroller), he couldn't figure out how to get the sun out of (my son's) eyes," Taffny said. "He took his shirt off and put it over the stroller so the sun wouldn't be in his eyes."
Rupert joined the family on a vacation to Walt Disney World in 2010.
"We just took him to go with our family, for Christmas," Mark recalled. "He had never been there and wanted to go.
"It was probably one of the best trips to Disney we ever had, to see it through his eyes."
Taffny also noted that Rupert had a close relationship with her late grandfather, "Gunzey" Gonzales.
"He would have coffee with my grandfather in the mornings," she said. "My grandfather had a heart condition and Bobby would always lift everything for him."
She also noted Rupert's strong work ethic.
"He was like a workhorse," Taffny said. "He saw things that needed to be done and just did it. People don't have that ethic anymore."
While Rupert was tall, Mark and Taffny noted that he had a heart of gold.
"He was a gentle giant," Mark said.
Cogan said Rupert was a natural in his interaction with the residents of MDS.
"He would put up the (MDS) Christmas tree, he would wrap presents," she said. "He didn't want any money, he just wanted to do it."
She also noted that he previously was a member of the Special Olympics bowling team. Rupert was an animal lover, and helped with Haven to Home Canine Rescue when it operated a shelter in Milton.
The Rev. Dr. Steve Shirk, of the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, also reflected on Rupert's strong work ethic, and his heart for others.
"He was my wife's right-hand-man in operating the (church) rummage sale twice a year," Shirk said. "He would be there all week long.
"He also worked for us at the church for probably the last 15 years... doing the snow removal during the winter time," he continued. "Bobby was a fixture in the neighborhood and also at our church."
Shirk noted that Rupert assisted with the church's annual block party, and attended its Wednesday evening meals for the past three years.
"One of the things I'll remember most, at Christmas time, any time someone would say 'hi' to him, he would yell 'ho, ho, ho,'" Shirk recalled. "He got into the spirit of Christmas. He wore a Santa hat all the time."
He noted that Rupert regularly attended services at his church.
"He had a soft heart," Shirk said, of Rupert. "He was a very tender soul."
Shirk was saddened to learn of Rupert's passing.
"I actually spoke with him the day before he died, on the phone," Shirk said. "I had a prayer with him and encouraged him."
As he was visible in the community, Rupert would regularly interact with staff members at The Standard-Journal.
"Bobby was in our office quite a bit before COVID," Chris Brady, The Standard-Journal's managing editor, said. "A mountain of a man with the kindest of hearts, he was always willing to lend a hand to anyone that needed it."
Brady noted that encounters with Rupert always brought a smile to his face.
"He was always in great spirits and that is going to be sorely missed in this community," Brady said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.