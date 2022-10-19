LEWISBURG — Dressed in heavy winter coats, several-hundred people stood in line — fighting 42-degree temperatures and blustery winds — to get their first taste of their favorite food items from the Country Cupboard Express.

James Courtney, of Mifflinburg, was in line and waited since 10:15 for the 11 a.m. grand opening of the food trailer, parked in the Country Cupboard Best Western parking lot. Courtney walked away with a bag loaded with two pints each of mac and cheese, baked lima beans, and chicken salad.

