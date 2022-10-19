LEWISBURG — Dressed in heavy winter coats, several-hundred people stood in line — fighting 42-degree temperatures and blustery winds — to get their first taste of their favorite food items from the Country Cupboard Express.
James Courtney, of Mifflinburg, was in line and waited since 10:15 for the 11 a.m. grand opening of the food trailer, parked in the Country Cupboard Best Western parking lot. Courtney walked away with a bag loaded with two pints each of mac and cheese, baked lima beans, and chicken salad.
The line extended the full length of the parking lot between Matty's Sports-bar and Grill, and the Country Cupboard Best Western Hotel.
Sandy Baker, of Milton, said she was there to get an order for her son. She was looking to get mac and cheese and chicken salad.
"If it's going to get us Country Cupboard items then it's a good thing," Baker said "I really miss the store."
The fabled restaurant closed its doors in February. Evangelical Community Hospital has since purchased the property, and recently announced plans to demolish the former restaurant building.
Maxine Ravert, formerly of Milton and now living in Mifflinburg, said she was at the food truck to pick up some mac and cheese, and coleslaw.
"I'd love to have some of their potpie," she said. "I've tried potpie from all over Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties and Country Cupboard's was the best."
"I think this is fantastic, you go to the city and see food trucks all over," Ravert continued. "I'd even stand in the snow for this."
Long-time Country Cupboard employee Nancy Keefer, of rural Lewisburg, was among those standing in line to purchase food items.
"I'm excited to get some of the food I always got while working for the business,"Keefer said, noting that she spent 30 years as an information and sales representative for Country Cupboard.
Looking at the long line of people which turned out Wednesday, Keefer said "this tells you it's gonna wok," in referencing the food truck.
"I think it's great," said Joe Hutton, of New Columbia. "I miss the restaurant. We have relatives that used to come from far away to visit and we'd come here. I think it's gonna keep the Country Cupboard name alive. A lot of people like the food."
Bob Hamm Jr., owner of the food truck and a former partner in the restaurant, said he had to turn people away after they showed up at the truck site at 8:30 Wednesday morning.
"We had people lined up at 9:30 a.m.," Hamm Jr. said. "I was kind of skeptical of what the turn-out would be."
Hamm previously said he "wasn't ready to give up the food end of the Country Cupboard business," after it had closed.
Hamm, his wife Jennifer and daughter Emily were filling orders as they flew out of the food trailer window.
"It's a family venture, we have each other to lean on," Hamm Jr. said.
Bob Hamm Sr., a partner in the former restaurant, was also on hand at the Country Cupboard Express opening.
"It's wonderful, I think it's a very good idea," Hamm Sr. said. "It's just as exciting as when Country Cupboard first opened it's doors in 1973."
The trailer will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until items are sold out, Wednesdays, from the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn.
Items being served will include macaroni and cheese, baked limas, creamed cabbage, baked corn, hamburger barbecue, chicken salad, and beef vegetable soup. All items are baked and served cold. The items are sold in pint and quart containers.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
