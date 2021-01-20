LEWISBURG — Noise in the borough was again brought to the attention of Lewisburg Borough Council Tuesday night.
Steve Jordan, a Second Street resident, told council members that a noise ordinance was necessary, notably with the number of people who may be currently ailing or ill.
“One day I actually got into a bit of an argument with a driver who was gunning his engine right outside the house of someone who kind of in last weeks of life,” Jordan said. “I was frustrated by that and wondered since then if it was possible to have a noise ordinance and begin to enforce it.”
Debra Sulai, council president, said the borough was well-aware of street noise complaints and there have been conversations about it in the last year.
But it was a tricky issue, which was also noted by Jordi Comas, council vice president. He said the it was not that the borough noise ordinance is not enforced, it was simply not clear.
“It seems like an easy problem to solve, but it’s not,” Comas added. “We’ve talked about this and I think the Public Works/Police (Committee) maybe needs an ad hoc group. There are many different pieces to this and we are at a time when we have less staff.”
Jordan also questioned whether weekly street cleaning was necessary on so many borough streets. He said depending on the time of year, streets did not necessarily need to be cleaned every week. Yet cars needed to be moved or would be subject to tickets on a street cleaning day. He hoped an opt-in text service could be created to alert residents when cars would not need to be moved.
Bill Lowthert, borough manager, replied that cutting down on street cleaning would likely save fuel and wear on machinery. But storm drains always needed to be free from debris and services such as tree trimming can be more easily done on a morning when a street is free from parked cars.
The council accepted an engineering proposal from the Larson Design Group for $31,350 for services associated with a Hufnagle Park restroom and hand-washing facility project. It was noted that costs were budgeted for 2021 and were from the general fund.
An additional $21 was added from a Community Development Block Grant toward an emergency notification system, now allocated at $92,449.
Mayor Judy Wagner commended Dr. Scott Vaughan and Buffalo Valley Regional Police Cpl. Travis Burrows for their rescue of a woman who apparently jumped one week ago from the Lewisburg River Bridge to the river below.
Wagner also paid respects to the 400,000 Americans who have died to date from COVID-19. A memorial service with the incoming president and vice president broadcast Tuesday evening from the Lincoln Memorial was “beautiful and moving.” Wagner said remembering borough residents who have died from the virus can best be done by “respecting each other and ourselves.”
