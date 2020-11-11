Church investing $1.5 million in new facility

SUNBURY — A Sunbury-based ministry which draws upwards of 400 people to its weekly services is entering into a project designed to secure the church's legacy.
Pastor Mark Gittens, of h2church, said the church plans to close Jan. 15 on the purchase of the 54,000-square-foot Bimbo Bakeries building on North 11th Street in Sunbury, which has been vacant since 2016.
Eric Attinger, executive director of ministry operations for the church, said the purchase price of the facility is $1 million. The church will be investing $500,000 in the first phase of remodeling the facility.
"We've been here 22 years, serving the valley," Gittens said. "Our offices and headquarters have always remained in the City of Sunbury. We have two buildings in Sunbury."
The church offices are located along Market Street, next to two vacant lots which the church owns and is planning to turn into basketball courts.
"We try to advocate for families... along with our spiritual mandate, to make Jesus Christ known," Gittens said.
For the past three years, the church has been leasing the former JC Penney store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Hummels Wharf to hold Sunday services.
"We're probably one of the few churches that lease a building," Gittens said. "The building is not what's sacred, it's the work, the mission. We are looking at the (new) building) as a tool."
Attinger said phase one of the renovations to the former Bimbo Bakeries building will include HVAC and roofing work.
"It will include a temporary worship space," Attinger said, of the project.
He hopes the church can begin holding services there in the summer.
"The 54,000-square feet, we will only utilize 21,000 originally," Attinger said. "We want to get in there as soon as possible. We were pro-active about it, got a lot of contractors in to take a look at it."
Phase two of developing the property is planned to include the addition of a daycare center, family advocacy center and possibly a hybrid-learning model Christian school. Phase three is planned to include the creation of transitional housing.
"An industrial, open space really lends itself to our creativity," Gittens said. "This is kind of perfect for us. We have a staff of about seven employees right now, we are seeing that will probably expand."
According to Attinger, the site first came to the attention of the church about two months ago.
"God put it on our hearts that we should own a building, a location," he said.
"(The former Bimbo Bakeries building) wasn't originally for sale," Attinger continued. "We were able to talk to (the owners), change their minds. They were willing to sell it."
Gittens is trusting God for the resources to finance the project.
"We've been praying and anticipating, hoping for those who have the means to be able to finance this," he said. "We are counting on the donations of those in our congregation, and those outside who believe in the mission and vision of the congregation."
In 22 years of ministry, Gittens said his church has never conducted a fundraiser.
"We state this is the need and pray, and hope God will move the hearts to be able to give," he said. "The less financial burden we have, the more we are able to focus on what this is all about."
Gittens noted that some may view this as a unique time to be launching into a project which requires a substantial investment.
"We are putting faith, ultimately, in God," he said. "We are in the middle of a pandemic, race wars, election stuff. Here we are continuing to march forward.
"If ever there is a time people need hope and faith, and a time to connect, it's now," Gettens continued. "We find ourselves completely necessary."
Currently, Attinger said about 400 people attend services each week at the former JC Penney store. The services draw attendees from as far away as Harrisburg, Lewisburg and Kulpmont.
"We've also had, since the (COVID-19 outbreak), gone to streaming (services) on Facebook," he said. "We have about 100 that tune in (live) every week. We have about 1,000 views in a week... We are able to reach people in other states."
Gittens said the investment in the Sunbury property is centered around securing the church's future.
"It's good stewardship," he said. "It helps us prepare for the next generation that comes in after us... We did not want to leave the next generation without a facility."
For more information on the church, visit h2church.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.