HARRISBURG — In anticipation of frozen precipitation and potentially icy roadway conditions in many areas, PennDOT is advising motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel during the upcoming storm.
PennDOT plans to implement travel restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways around the state, which will remain in place until conditions warrant their removal.
Effective 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, vehicle restrictions will be implemented reflecting Level 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan on the entire length of Interstate 99 in both directions.
Effective noon Friday, Jan. 1, vehicle restrictions will be implemented reflecting Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan on I-80, from I-79 to I-99.
Also at noon Friday, Jan. 1, vehicle restrictions will be implemented reflecting Level 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan on I-80, from I-99 to the New Jersey border.
Effective 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, vehicle restrictions reflecting Level 4 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan will be implemented on the following roadways: I-81 north of I-80; the entire length of I-84; and the entire length of I-380.
On roadways with Level 1 restrictions in place, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: Tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; passenger vehicles towing trailers; recreational vehicles/motorhomes; school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and motorcycles.
On roadways with Level 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
On roadways with Level 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.
Icy conditions are expected across the state, and PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible.
PennDOT has been pre-treating roadways to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm. However, drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.
