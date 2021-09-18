SLATE RUN — Dubbed the best day hike in Pennsylvania by Tom Thwaites in his book, “50 Hikes in Central Pennsylvania,” the Golden Eagle Trail in northwestern Lycoming County certainly has a bit of everything — stunning vistas, punishing climbs, water and wildlife.
Coming in at over nine miles, it’s a trail that will take up at least three to four hours depending on your pace, and how much time you spend at the vistas and other great spots.
Largely located in the Wolf Run Wild Area, the trail begins along Bonnel Run where you follow the run through a hemlock grove. Not quite a half mile in, the trail officially begins, with either a turn to the right (south) or straight (north).
A right turn will take you counterclockwise on this loop. Having taken the trail both ways, clockwise gets one of the climbs out of the way early, and that’s also the route to get you to the Raven’s Horn first. An out and back with just a visit to the Raven’s Horn is quite popular, especially for those who don’t have the energy — or time — needed to take on the entire loop.
While beautiful, the Golden Eagle Trail is tough. There’s challenging terrain, water crossings, and steep ascents and descents.
We’ll skip the Raven’s Horn, having featured it some months back as a good winter hike. Picking up the trail at the Raven’s Horn, you begin your descent into the Wolf Run gorge. Several switchbacks take you south down the slope before you turn to the north and begin to hear the sounds Wolf Run. It is here that morning hikers can expect a shaded, cooler experience compared to the warmer, sunny experience along the ridgeline that leads to the Raven’s Horn.
This roughly two-mile stretch that follows Wolf Run is one of the many highlights of the trek. Wolf Run has several small falls and pools. You pass an old quarry site and eventually venture back into a hemlock grove where an old logging camp used to be stationed.
As you make your way through the gorge, you can’t help but be amazed by the vast mountains on either side. The steep slope to your right shields the morning sun while the similarly steep slope to the left shelters afternoon hikers from the afternoon sun. It’s a place where it’s easy to forget about anything associated with civilization, a great place to enjoy the wonder and beauty of the outdoors.
Walking north along the run, you’re gradually gaining elevation until you make the last of your nine water crossings and begin a steeper ascent out of the gorge. As the climb continues through laurel and hardwoods, you come to another vista, which glances back to the south.
The climb continues, though more modestly until you reach a game commission roadway. The orange-blazed trail continues right (north) up a bit before it levels off and the second of three vistas along the northern section of the trail comes into view — Buelahland Vista. From here, you gaze north and east into southern Tioga County.
Back on the trail, you continue south and begin a slight descent as the trail cuts back to the west until you come to the Bonnell Run Vista, which offers hikers a stunning view over Bonnell Run and the contours near Pine Creek.
Continuing west, the trail eventually intersects with Hillborn trail to the right. To the left (south), the trail heads back into the forest and a steep descent toward Bonnell Run. This quad-punishing downhill is tricky as it’s absent switchbacks and comprised largely of loose stone. Much care should be used along this section, no matter the time of the year.
Once the trail levels out, it’s another dozen or so water crossings (seasonal) as you continue south along Bonnell Run. It’s a gorgeous section of trail where catching a glimpse of wildlife is a bit easier due to the more gradual slopes on your left and right.
It’s a good three-mile trek back to the trailhead once you’ve reached the run. A single-track trail eventually catches back up with a logging grade, indicating you’re near the spot where the trail headed up to the Raven’s Horn and the short stretch to the trailhead.
While challenging at times, there’s enough near-level hiking involved for those looking to take their hiking challenge up a notch. It also serves as a great training route for those ready to take on a backpacking trail. Regardless, it truly is a gem of a hike here in central pa. Also note the fact this trail is in a region known for rattle snakes — yes, I’ve seen them — and bears — again, a yes.
The Golden Eagle Trail is accessible via the Clark Farm Trailhead off Route 414 alongside the Pine Creek Rail Trail. From Route 220, take Route 44 north at the Waterville exit, through Waterville and Cammal. The Clark Farm Trailhead is the second on the left as you exit Cammal and follow Pine Creek.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has a great map and description of the trail at http://elibrary.dcnr.pa.gov/PDFProvider.ashx?action=PDFStream&docID=1743619&chksum=&revision=0&docName=GET-BW-2017&nativeExt=pdf&PromptToSave=False&Size=1210921&ViewerMode=2&overlay=0, which also includes the Bob Webber Trail just south of here.
Speaking of Webber, his handiwork can still be seen along the Golden Eagle Trail more than six years after his death. Hand-cut logs still rest alongside the trail he helped blaze and maintain over his decades in the Pine Creek Valley.
