BELLEFONTE — Residents at risk of losing their housing in Centre County municipalities — excluding State College Borough — may be eligible to receive assistance to prevent homelessness.
Assistance programs are being offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support hard-hit residents. The grants can be used to pay rent or mortgage payments to prevent eviction or foreclosure and utility payments to prevent cutoff.
Applications are now being accepted. While there is no deadline to apply, the program is on a first-come, first-serve basis and ends when the funds are spent.
It is funded by the Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV), with a Centre County entitlement assistance program allocation of $45,377 and a Centre County on behalf of Bellefonte Borough CDBG-CV program allocation of $59,974.
Each eligible family may receive funding for up to three consecutive months of assistance, paid directly to the mortgage holder, landlord, or utility company on their behalf. Funds will not be given directly to families. Assistance is available for up to 100 days per family.
Applicants must be at risk of losing their housing and must provide documentation of it. Assistance can be made to families whose income is at or below the HOME/PART 5 income limits for Centre County at the time of application. Applicants must complete an income verification interview to qualify for this program.
Centre Helps is managing the assistance programs for Centre County and Bellefonte Borough and will provide the grants to Centre County residents, as allocated by Centre County and Bellefonte Borough. SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is administering the CDBG funds and ensuring compliance.
For more information or to set up an appointment to apply, Centre County residents (excluding State College Borough) and Bellefonte Borough residents may contact Centre Helps Basic Needs Case Management at 814-272-1190.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.