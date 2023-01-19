Though it is the most wide-ranging wild feline in North America, most of us know the bobcat (Lynx rufus) only from pictures. That’s because it’s mostly nocturnal and avoids of developed areas.

Generally two to three times the size of an average house cat, the bobcat — occasionally referred to as a red lynx — is the only wild feline predator in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, found mostly in forested and mountainous areas

Kathryn Reshetiloff, a Bay Journal columnist, is with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Chesapeake Bay Field Office in Annapolis. This article first appeared in the December 2022 Bay Journal and was distributed by the Bay Journal News Service.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.