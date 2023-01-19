Though it is the most wide-ranging wild feline in North America, most of us know the bobcat (Lynx rufus) only from pictures. That’s because it’s mostly nocturnal and avoids of developed areas.
Generally two to three times the size of an average house cat, the bobcat — occasionally referred to as a red lynx — is the only wild feline predator in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, found mostly in forested and mountainous areas
From a distance, its profile is distinctive, with proportionally long legs and large paws, and the short, bobbed tail for which the animal is named. Its body is usually brown or reddish-brown, mottled with dark spots and bars that fade into a white underbelly.
Though small in comparison with other wild cats, the bobcat is a fierce and efficient hunter. It will eat nearly any bird, mammal, reptile or other small animal that is available. It can kill prey bigger than itself, but it usually goes after rabbits, birds, mice, squirrels and other smaller game.
Like so many of its cat cousins, bobcats quietly creep up on their prey, ambushing it with a short burst of speed. Excellent hearing and vision allow them to hunt during dusk and after nightfall.
Although bobcats may come out during the day, they are mainly creatures of the night. Their slit-shaped pupils open wide to admit light, giving them excellent night vision — another trait common among felines. Their eyes also have many light-sensitive rods and a reflective layer that makes it easier for them to detect prey.
Found throughout much of the United States, bobcats make their homes in eastern woodlands, western mountains and deserts and Florida swamps. Their ability to adapt to a wide range of habitats and climates accounts for much of their success.
Bobcats are very territorial, and an individual cat’s home range can vary from 5 to 50 square miles, depending on how much food is available. They mark these areas with urine, feces and scent from a special gland. A female’s range rarely overlaps with other females, but a male’s territory may overlap with that of both females and other males.
Bobcats don’t hibernate during the winter. In fact, female bobcats increase their home range during the coldest time of year. The sexes usually interact only during mating season, between January and March, after which the mating pair separates. Two to six kittens are born 60–70 days later in a secluded den or burrow. Kittens are blind at birth. Their eyes open after eight or nine days and they are weaned within two months.
Females guard their litters carefully, because owls, foxes and other predators — even male bobcats, though rarely — prey on the kittens. The mother teaches them to hunt by bringing live mice or other small rodents to the den for them to kill.
Kittens begin to venture out at five weeks. By fall, they usually disperse and may establish their own territories, but some may remain near their mother until the next spring. Female bobcats are capable of breeding at one year of age while males aren’t sexually mature until they are 2 years old.
Despite the bobcat’s wide distribution and large population numbers, there was a time when they were hunted for their fur, nearly to the point of extinction. Today they are considered a species of “least concern” — protected in some states but hunted in others where populations are robust.
Although I have yet to see one of these elusive cats in the Chesapeake Bay states, once while trekking through the mountains of southern Virginia I heard an eerie sound, a cross between a cry and a growl, that may have been a bobcat hiding in the scrubby brush.
Kathryn Reshetiloff, a Bay Journal columnist, is with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Chesapeake Bay Field Office in Annapolis. This article first appeared in the December 2022 Bay Journal and was distributed by the Bay Journal News Service.
