MILTON — Ten different buildings at the former ACF Industries property have been granted conditional uses to be utilized as distribution, warehousing and retail facilities.
Milton Borough Council on Wednesday approved the conditional use requests for the buildings filed by the property’s new ownership, Mr. Milton LLC and principal David Damaghi. The site is zoned for manufacturing uses.
Of the 10 buildings Damaghi requested conditional usage for, five have been designated for use as distribution facilities, four as warehousing facilities and one as a retail establishment.
While the conditional uses for the buildings was approved, Mr. Milton must meet certain criteria to take advantage of the designation.
Among the conditions, the company must obtain Highway Occupancy Permits from PennDOT for proposed traffic patterns. In addition, no outdoor storage is permitted. Damaghi must provide to the borough a list containing contact information for tenants, hours of operation of the facilities, what will be stored there and how many employees will be working at each building.
Damaghi’s company purchased the 46-acre property in January 2022 for $500,000. Mr. Milton LLC recently purchased a commercial property in coal Township for $250,000.
Council approved a request from the Milton Rotary Club to install eight additional Hometown Heroes banners on light poles located in the municipal parking lot along Bound Avenue.
During the Milton Police Department’s request to council, Officer Jason Engleman said the department is still working with Watsontown police and other agencies to search for 35-year-old Rick Waugaman.
Waugaman is considered armed and dangerous. He has six warrants out for his arrest, including two protection from abuse violations, one warrant for a felony firearm’s violation, one for flight to avoid apprehension, and misdemeanor warrants for stalking and harassment.
Engleman said the department is also continuing to investigate a number of cases involving methamphetamine use.
During the Milton Fire Department’s report to council, it was noted that thus far in February the department has responded to nine fire and rescue calls, while the volunteer ambulance has responded to 12 calls. The department’s mobile intensive care unit, staffed by Evangelical Community Hospital, has responded to 54 calls.
Council member John Pfeil thanked firefighters for their response Friday, Feb. 3, to a basement fire at Milton Developmental Services on Walnut Street.
“They did an exceptional job, they responded quickly,” Pfeil noted.
