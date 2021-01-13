SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Conservation District has announced two virtual Farmer Focus Groups, to discuss the USDA Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program.
The groups will be held from: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at http://bit.ly/pacd-cb-1; and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at http://bit.ly/pacd-cb-2.
The program is open to farmers and agricultural land owners in Northumberland County.
