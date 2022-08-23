LEWISBURG — The municipal purchase of a 78-acre tract for recreational purposes is another step closer to being finalized after a Monday night work session of the East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors.
Supervisors amended the 2022 budget without a dissenting vote to account for a $954,750 purchase of a property at Supplee Mill and Furnace roads from the Lewisburg Alliance Church. They also authorized the purchase itself and the language of the agreement with the church.
The official closing date on the property commonly called Turtle Creek Park will be within 90 days.
The votes followed extensive citizen input on the proposal after an introduction by Jim Knight, supervisor chair. Images of the park in use by dog walkers, cross-country skiers and wildlife and a map of its outline were projected throughout the meeting behind supervisors.
Knight said Department of Conservation and Natural Resource (DCNR) grant funding will be applied for. He said funds earmarked for recreational use of up to $400,000 are available from the DCNR. The Degenstein Foundation has also designated $300,000 for the project.
“That means we don’t anticipate having to raise taxes to pay for this,” Knight said. “We have reserve funds to pay for whatever balance there is left over.”
He added Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) also has parks grants available. Additional private grant funding may also be available.
Knight noted that a question arose as to whether EBT would be better off if the property was developed in some way. He conceded it was a complex question but summed it up by saying there would be limits as to how much it could be developed due to the uneven terrain and restrictions due to zoning.
Supervisor Char Gray quashed a social media rumor that EBT planned to develop low-income housing. Supervisor Katie Evans reminded the meeting of more than 35 people in person and online that the site does not offer water or sewer services.
John Del Vecchio, an EBT resident and Union County community planner, said the township ranked last in recommended recreation space among county municipalities. He later said the proposed purchase price is a good value in as much as the low end of property prices in the county was about $20,000 per acre.
The decisions followed extensive public comment among township residents and others. Generally, talk covered security, park use and the potential benefits of the purchase.
Sandra Hardy is concerned about security off the trail and along the edges of the park. It was noted by another attendee that trails in the park are not that close to the perimeter rendering a fence unnecessary.
Paul Hardy questioned the proposed purchase price and noted it’s $250,000 more than what the church paid for it. Knight noted real estate prices have increased and the township’s price is within the figure recommended by a professional appraiser.
The property has been mentioned as a good habitat for woodcocks and other birds. Jean Warren said the presence of unleashed dogs in the area would not bode well for the birds. She was also concerned about dog waste.
Henry Baylor, former EBT supervisor, lamented the apparent lack of a business plan for the park. He conceded the concept of the park was a good one, but asked for a delay so that a plan can be assembled.
Baylor also doubted that competitive DCNR grants are as available as EBT officials believed.
Kathy Sprenkle, who lives in the vicinity of the park entrance, reported suspicious activity after dark in the area. She claimed cars parked at night across from her home could be the site of drug deals.
With her husband Jeff, they have reported hearing gunshots to the police. Refuse disposal and troubles with a small parking area were also purportedly observed.
Later in the meeting it was noted that township rules, such as making it a dawn-to-dusk park, would be drafted with EBT ownership. Amy Griffith added that increased use of the park could actually make it safer.
Shawn Derk was among park supporters and said walking there was “pretty cool” and he didn’t even own a dog.
Similarly, Kristopher Adams was a frequent user and said he bought a house within a mile of the park specifically to be close to it.
“The place is so much more than a dog park, I know it is referred to a lot as a dog park,” he said. “You know what the place has to offer. I can’t see it as anything but as a positive for the community.”
Pete Hansen, who helped maintain the park under its pre-2018 ownership, was thankful to the church for keeping it open. He said park users have since pulled together to maintain it for recreational use. Hansen added that dog waste on the trail was less common than reported.
Brian Auman, landscape engineer and cycling advocate, and David Heayn, a member of Lewisburg Borough Council, added their support and offered help in obtaining grant funding.
The Alliance Church had purchased the property from the Hallowing Run Youth Organization, which had an agreement with a citizen’s group called the Turtle Creek Park Association.
While the citizens’ group was active, it had rallied private support for the recreation area, agreed to maintain it and pay for insurance.
At the conclusion of the Monday night meeting, Gray added that the citizen’s comments will be taken into consideration.
