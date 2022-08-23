LEWISBURG — The municipal purchase of a 78-acre tract for recreational purposes is another step closer to being finalized after a Monday night work session of the East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors.

Supervisors amended the 2022 budget without a dissenting vote to account for a $954,750 purchase of a property at Supplee Mill and Furnace roads from the Lewisburg Alliance Church. They also authorized the purchase itself and the language of the agreement with the church.

Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.