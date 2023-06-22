Muncy Valley student pursuing passion for software engineering

Sylphrena Kleinsasser

 PROVIDED BY MARLA KRAMER/LYCOMING COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — Sylphrena Kleinsasser, of Muncy Valley, entered Lycoming College during the fall of 2019 with a major in chemistry.

As a Wertz Scholar, she was awarded a stipend of up to $5,000 to help support the costs of global study or completion of an internship or research experience – something that played a central role in Kleinsasser discovering her passion for software engineering.

