SELINSGROVE — A Zoom presentation by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, "Working for Gun Sense in Rural Pennsylvania," will be presented by Dr. Shari Jacobson at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, via Zoom.
Jacobson is an associate professor of Anthropology at Susquehanna University.
Since 2016, a local group of Moms Demand Action has been working in the Central Susquehanna Valley to educate our community about proven solutions to gun violence.
The presentation will include different ways in which gun violence affects Americans, and the organizing that has taken place to turn the tide. This program will include statistics and stories about gun violence, particularly how firearm suicides and domestic violence afflict rural communities, and may be upsetting for some participants.
The program is being held by the Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning.
Those wishing to attend must pre-register by noon Wednesday, Jan. 20.
To register, visit https://forms.gle/teztQ99Rc8yUXjSo9 (preferred method), call 570-522-0105 or email lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.