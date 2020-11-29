WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective is making its return to the stage with Reelin’ In The Years: The Music of Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers.
The live-streamed performance will be Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4-5, from the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.
The first fully live streamed collective performance, will feature the music of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Steely Dan (2020) and The Doobie Brothers (2010).
“Nothing stops the music,” said Dave Brumbaugh, executive director and founder of the Uptown Music Collective. “We have been planning our return to the stage since last spring. Creating protocols to keep our students safe, and working with the CAC to determine the best time and the best way to make a concert happen. As you can no doubt imagine, our students are extremely excited to take the stage again, and theirs little music as challenging as Steely Dan, or as fun and exciting as the Doobie Brothers to have the opportunity to do it with.”
“We had hoped to have a limited in-person audience for these performances,” said Jared Mondell, assistant executive director of the Uptown Music Collective. “Due to the recent changes in the state’s COVID restrictions, this will not be possible. Thanks to the great help from the crew at the CAC, we have devised a way to bring this show directly to the audience with a multi-cam live stream that we are extremely excited about!”
Reelin’ In The Years will feature Collective students who have been diligently preparing for this event for over two months. Along with the music, there will be a professional grade light and sound show organized by the students themselves. As with all Uptown Music Collective performances, the students are not only the performers but also direct the show. There is also a group of younger students, called “Tech Monkeys” who will serve as stage technicians and spotlight operators. The cast for the show is drawn from the Uptown Music Collective’s much-heralded Special Performance Group 1.
This show is directed by Uptown Music Collective Seniors Izzy Brumbaugh (Williamsport Area High School), Gavin Paulhamus (Hughesville High School), and Dominic Fredin (Montoursville Area High School) as well as Tyler Noaker. The show’s leadership committee UMC students Leah Batman (Laurel Springs), Molly Chapman (Montoursville Area High School), Isabella Cole (Loyalsock Township High School), Gabreon Godin (Williamsport Area High School), Andrew Head (Montoursville Area High School), Anthony LaCerra (Loyalsock Township High School), Emma Luke (Loyalsock Township High School), and Cassidy Lutz (Loyalsock Township High School).
“This new lifestyle we’ve had to adapt to over this year has not been the easiest transition for the majority of us here at the collective,” said show Director Izzy Brumbaugh. “We are so excited to be able to perform this upcoming show. It’s been almost a year since I’ve played music with my friends on the beautiful CAC stage and it feels great to be back! Myself, as well as my other fellow SPG1 members, have been diligently working and preparing for this performance, you don’t want to miss it.”
Tickets for the live stream are available through the Community Arts Center website. For details about the show visit uptownmusic.org or call 570-329-0888.
