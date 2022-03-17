WILLIAMSPORT — An electrophysiologist believes the harrowing 90 seconds he spent performing CPR while 35,000 feet above the ground may have meant the difference between life and death for a 28-year-old New Jersey woman.
Dr. Kashif Chaudhry, who has worked for UPMC North Central Pa. Region for the past five months, was flying March 4 from New Jersey to a medical conference in Arizona when screaming erupted from the airplane he was traveling aboard.
“I have been on numerous flights, especially in the last five years, going to conferences and meetings,” he said. “I’ve never had this kind of experience before, with a medical emergency... I usually just go on a flight, read a book or nap.”
About two hours into the flight, Chaudhry realized something was amiss when he heard screaming coming from the rear of the plane.
“Ten to 15 seconds after the screams, I heard an overhead announcement of a medical emergency,” he recounted. “I, of course, volunteered to check what was going on.”
Chaudhry and his wife, Dr. Naila Shereen, were both on the flight and immediately stepped up. Another cardiologist on the flight, Dr. Charles Koo from New Jersey, also came forward.
Chaudhry immediately noticed a woman, Brittany Mateiro of New Jersey, was unresponsive in her seat. He found she had no pulse.
“At that point, I asked people to help me unbuckle her and put her in the isle,” he recounted. “She was having intermittent seizure-like activity. It was clear to me she was having cardiac arrest... The logical next thing to do is CPR.”
As a physician, Chaudhry is used to responding, as part of a team, to a hospital patient in cardiac arrest. On the plane, he, his wife and Koo reacted just as if they would have in the clinical setting.
As Chaudhry started chest compressions on Mateiro, Koo located an AED on the plane.
“I started CPR, just reflexively,” Chaudhry said. “I asked loudly if anyone would volunteer to do CPR, so we would have a line of people to do CPR.”
As it can be exhaustive to perform CPR, Chaudhry said those performing it typically switch off after 2 minutes.
“I would guess it was 90 seconds or so into it, I knew I was getting tired,” he recounted. “My wife was ready to relieve me... (Mateiro) started to move. She had a pulse, a great pulse. We stopped CPR.”
As soon as the medical emergency was announced, Chaudhry said the plane was diverted to Oklahoma City.
While waiting for the flight to land there, Chaudhry, Shereen and Koo stayed by Mateiro’s side.
“(Mateiro) was disoriented when she left the plane,” Chaudhry recalled. “She was rushed to the hospital... She doesn’t remember any of this. She only remembers waking up in an ambulance going to the hospital.”
Mateiro subsequently contacted Chaudhry via Twitter.
“She was very grateful,” Chaudhry said. “I do not know if I saved her life. Potentially, yes.”
Mateiro is now under the care of Koo, and has been regularly updating Chaudhry on her status.
According to Chaudhry, Mateiro was flying to Arizona with friends, as part of a bachelorette party. She was seemingly healthy before going into cardiac arrest.
Medical tests are still being conducted to help determine what caused Mateiro’s heart to stop beating while aboard the flight.
Looking back on the incident, Chaudhry particularly remembers a sense of panic which spread throughout the airplane.
“I remember that very clearly,” he said. “It’s very different than a hospital setting. There were screams, people were crying. Some people looked clearly worried, confused, shocked. There was a panicky mood on the plane.”
While he is the one who was performing CPR when Mateiro’s heart started beating again, Chaudhry said anyone could’ve been performing chest compressions.
“The main message I am trying to get out there... we didn’t need to be on a plane for this outcome to happen,” he said. “Anyone who is trained in CPR (can save a life).”
Chaudhry noted that the American Heart Association offers a 20-minute CPR class online. In-person classes are also available.
He said it’s crucial to begin CPR as soon as someone is recognized as being in cardiac arrest.
“Every 1-minute CPR is delayed, the chance of survival goes down by 10%,” he said. “About 90% of the people who have out-of-the hospital cardiac arrest do not survive.”
Those who receive CPR, Chaudhry said, are three-to-five times more likely to survive a cardiac arrest than those who do not.
He said many individuals are afraid to start administering CPR on someone, for fear they may injure them.
“If someone is unresponsive and does not have a pulse, I would err on the side of caution and start CPR,” Chaudhry said. “If the person’s not having cardiac arrest, chances are they will slap you, grimace or do something.”
A native of Pakistan, Chaudhry received his medical degree from King Edward Medical University in Pakistan. He completed residencies at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Massachusetts and at the University of Maryland Medical Center.
