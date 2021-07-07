BOALSBURG — Mike Siggins and Tyler Gum, Pennsylvania Military Museum administrator, will present a virtual tour exploring the innovation, use and history of the M1917 Tractor.
The M1917, a tank on display at the Pennsylvania Military Museum, will be toured form 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday July 10 via Zoom. There is no charge to attend, but donations are appreciated. Space is limited and reservations are required.
Teachers attending this event may be awarded continuing education credits by their leadership. The museum can issue letter of attendance, but participants are asked to check with their supervisors.
