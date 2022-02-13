WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT) and Anderson Equipment Co. have entered into an entrustment allowing for students in the heavy construction equipment technology program to hone their skills on a construction bulldozer.
The five-month program, which runs through April, enables students in the heavy construction equipment technology (technician emphasis major) to access a 2022 Komatsu D51PX-24 crawler dozer for instructional purposes.
Students will do undercarriage measurements, emission training, electronic, hydraulic and HVAC diagnosis on the unit valued at $245,190.
Anderson Equipment Co., with 18 locations across Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, has partnered with PCT for equipment entrustments since 2014. The company is a member of the PCT Visionary Society for support totaling $100,000 to $499,999 and is recognized on the PCT Donor Wall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.