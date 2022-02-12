SELINSGROVE — In December 1992, Linda started asking her now husband Bob Derr if he was going to turn her into "an honest woman."
She jokes that for the prior two years the two were unmarried and "living in sin."
As Linda was continuing to ask Bob if he was going to propose, he looked up from a calendar he was staring at.
"He looks up and says 'Valentine's Day. How about Valentine's Day?'" Linda recalled. "I said 'are you serious?'"
Bob had two strategic reasons for picking Valentine's Day to marry his love.
"I'm a bit of a romantic," he said. "The other thing that's going through my mind 'I'll never forget that (date).'"
The two, who now live in Selinsgrove, will be celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary Monday, Feb. 14.
The couple first became acquainted with one another while working at the former Laurelton Center in western Union County.
"He worked first and second shifts," Linda recalled. "I was a second-shift RN supervisor."
The two were married to other people at the time, with Bob divorcing first.
"A couple years later, I went through a divorce," Linda recounted. "One day, I said (to Bob) 'my friend is having a pool party and she invited me, and it's all couples. I don't want to go.'"
She ended up asking Bob to accompany her to the party.
"That was the first time we saw each other outside of work," Linda said. "We had a good time."
On a separate occasion, the two were in a break room with several nurses.
Through the course of a conversation, a nurse asked the two to list what they were looking for in a companion.
"(The nurse) said 'don't you realize you just described each other?'" Bob said, while explaining what occurred after he and Linda listed qualities they were in search of in a companion.
"We laughed," Linda said. "We weren't serious, at that point."
As time moved on, their love blossomed, with Bob eventually moving in with Linda when the lease on his apartment expired.
"I call myself an opportunist idealist," Bob said. "Linda is the pessimist realist. There's a good balance there.
"We both have a good sense of humor that can make fun of ourselves."
The two were married at the home they were living in, at the time, near Sunbury.
"There was a snowstorm the night before," Linda recounted. "Everyone is slopping through the snow to come into the house."
Like many occasions in their lives, the couple found a reason to laugh during the ceremony. Without realizing it, Linda forgot to take off her bedroom slippers prior to exchanging vows.
"Elton John sang at our wedding," Bob noted. "Our favorite song, at the time, was 'The One.' We had it on tape."
Love and laughter have helped to carry Bob and Linda through the good times and the trials.
"No matter what, we will get through it," Linda said. "You do what you need to do and find laughter when you can."
Bob's son, Burke, who had cystic fibrosis, died in 1997, two days shy of his 19th birthday.
The Derrs have each had their own health problems as well.
"Linda lost a third of her right lung," Bob said. "I had a heart attack.
"Linda was there when I was in the hospital," he continued. "I was there when she was. Neither one of us like hospitals... It's a mutual support thing."
Through Burke's struggles with cystic fibrosis, Bob founded Pennsylvania Cystic Fibrosis Inc. (PACFI) in 1985. The organization provides financial assistance to those with cystic fibrosis.
By Bob's side, Linda attended her first PACFI board meeting in 1992. At that meeting, the organization's treasurer resigned.
"Bob said 'do you want to do that?'" Linda said. "I said 'no, I'm a nurse.' Do you know who is still the treasurer to this day? I've been the treasurer longer than we've been married."
While Linda continues to serve as the organization's treasurer, Bob is PACFI's secretary and handles public relations.
"I want to do what we can to help people with cystic fibrosis, having been there, done that," he said.
Over the past year, Bob said the organization provided $50,000 in assistance to 53 people.
"Thankfully, we got some good donations to help with that," Bob said. "Fundraising has come to a standstill."
While fundraisers haven't been held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said some fighting cystic fibrosis are facing increased financial needs.
According to Bob, many with cystic fibrosis were advised by their doctors to not return to work due potentially being exposed to COVID-19.
Linda credits her husband for his dedication to PACFI.
"He does the bulk of the work," she said. "He is at the computer for hours each day."
In addition to their volunteerism with PACFI, the Derrs enjoy traveling. They list a cruise on the Adriatic Sea as being among their favorite vacations.
"We've been to Cape Cod on several occasions," Bob said. "We love it there."
While vacationing in Ocean City, Md., the Derrs met Inesa, a college student from Latvia.
It was Inesa's first day on the job at a restaurant, and the Derrs bonded with her as she was learning English while taking their order.
They have kept in touch with her since that day.
"We became her home-away-from-home parents," Linda said. "Over the years her sister came here, Olga."
Bob gave Inesa away at her wedding. Both Insea and Olga are now U.S. citizens.
While a Valentine's Day wedding was held, in part, so Bob would never forget his anniversary date, he notes that he always remembers.
"We always go out to eat, we do a special night and splurge on a good meal," Linda said, when noting how the two celebrate their anniversary. "I usually get lobster."
"I order steak, or a surf and turf," Bob added.
Bob is a 1966 graduate of the Mifflinburg Area High School, while Linda is a 1964 Sunbury graduate.
The two worked at the Laurelton Center until it closed in 1998. After that, they held jobs through the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania until retiring in 2004.
Linda has two sons, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Bob has two surviving sons, and four grandchildren.
