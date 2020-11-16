HARRISBURG — Since Saturday, COVID-19 cases have risen by 9,675, based on data released by the state Department of Health. The state has reported 269,613 cases of COVID-19 since March.
The department no longer releases data on Sunday, so the tally accounts for numbers over two days.
Fifty-one new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total since March to 9,325.
As of Thursday, Nov. 12, the state has seen a seven-day case increase of 26,215 cases; the previous seven-day increase was 16,646 cases, indicating 9,569 more new cases across the state over the past week compared to the previous week, according to the Department of Health.
The statewide percent-positivity went up to 9.6% from 6.8% last week. Every county in the state has a concerning percent positivity above five percent except the following counties: Forest (1.8%); Cameron (2.1%); Union (3.2%), Wayne (3.7%) and Susquehanna (4.6).
Cases continue to rise in local counties as well, though no new deaths were reported locally.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,824 cases (118 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,171 cases (45 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 1,243 cases (33 deaths)
• Union County, 955 cases (12 deaths)
• Snyder County, 605 cases (18 deaths)
• Montour County, 339 cases (14 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.