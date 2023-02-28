Hannah Rabb and carter Marr

Warrior Run High School juniors Hannah Rabb and Carter Marr raised nearly $8,500 for the Warrior Run Kids Fund through a community cornhole tournament.

 PROVIDED BY HANNAH RABB

TURBOTVILLE — Two Warrior Run High School juniors raised nearly $8,500 for the Warrior Run Kids Fund.

“On Jan. 22, we hosted a cornhole tournament in the middle school gym to raise money for the Warrior Run Kids Fund,” said Hannah Rabb, during a presentation to the Warrior Run school board on Monday night.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.