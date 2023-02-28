TURBOTVILLE — Two Warrior Run High School juniors raised nearly $8,500 for the Warrior Run Kids Fund.
“On Jan. 22, we hosted a cornhole tournament in the middle school gym to raise money for the Warrior Run Kids Fund,” said Hannah Rabb, during a presentation to the Warrior Run school board on Monday night.
The tournament sprang out of a service project that fellow junior Carter Marr and Rabb started in their leadership development class, taught by student council co-advisors Nicole Morgan and Megan Seymore.
“We wanted to choose a fund that directly benefits students in our school district and that’s when we came across the Kids Fund. This fund exists to aid kids in difficult situations. It is used to help provide families within our district with necessities that they may not be able to provide themselves,” explained Rabb.
This year, the Kids Fund also provided more than 50 district families with Christmas gifts.
“The day of the tournament, we had a total of 54 teams show up to play from all across the state. We had two different divisions: a competitive division for the more skilled players and a social division for more casual players,” said Marr. “At the end of the day, we ended up raising nearly $8,500 for the Warrior Run Kids Fund.”
On the day of the cornhole tournament, there were 20 courts in use: Sixteen for social division players and four for the competitive division.
Marr explained that the tournament could not have taken place without the help of Dave Corderman, who runs his own cornhole league and regularly hosts tournaments.
“Dave helped guide us through the entire process. Without his knowledge and expertise, we would have never been able to pull off such a successful event. His family was also a huge help in making things run so smoothly on the day of the event” said Marr.
Along with helping plan the logistics of the tournament, Corderman also provided official American Cornhole League boards and bags.
“We are very proud of the way our tournament turned out and we hope it positively impacts many families in our community,” said Marr.
