SELINSGROVE — Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) has been awarded $20,000 to further its strategic diversion work on behalf of homeless individuals and families.
The grant, provided by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh and PA Housing Finance Agency through Home4Good Homeless Initiative, was designed to identify the most promising, impactful, and equitable strategies to assist people in resolving their immediate housing crisis by accessing alternatives to entering emergency shelter or the experience of unsheltered living.
“CAA is delighted to partner with the Eastern PA Continuum of Care for homeless services to participate in this demonstration project,” said Sue Auman, executive director of CAA. “Working with families and individuals using the diversion strategies is key to minimizing and potentially avoiding the immediate trauma of homelessness. We’re grateful for the resources this grant provides to implement such strategies.”
The mission of Union-Snyder Community Action Agency is to reduce poverty in Union & Snyder Counties through self-sufficiency initiatives for families and individuals in collaboration with community partners.
