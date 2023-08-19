SELINSGROVE — Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) has been awarded $20,000 to further its strategic diversion work on behalf of homeless individuals and families.

The grant, provided by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh and PA Housing Finance Agency through Home4Good Homeless Initiative, was designed to identify the most promising, impactful, and equitable strategies to assist people in resolving their immediate housing crisis by accessing alternatives to entering emergency shelter or the experience of unsheltered living.

