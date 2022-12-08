Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Jessica Aikey, 28, of Milton, two years probation, $50 fine plus costs for endangering the welfare of children.
• Logan Mathias, 26, of Watsontown, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Loyd Shevchenko, 23, of West Milton, three years probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 3:03 a.m. Nov. 9 along Strick Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by Alexis Murphy, 22, of Northumberland failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway and struck a utility pole.
NEW BERLIN — Troopers are investigating a possible rape.
The incident was reported at 6:56 a.m. Nov. 9 along Vine Street, New Berlin.
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of packages, valued at $3,600.
The theft was reported at 1:16 p.m. Nov. 16 at 211 Fairground Road, Hartley Township, Union County. Troopers said a man and woman in a silver Honda Accord signed for UPS packages belonging to another person. An investigation is ongoing.
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Milton woman sustained injuries of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 10:33 a.m. Dec. 5 along Route 15, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2008 Ford Focus driven by Cheyenne Siles, 28, of Milton, lost control, went down an embankment and rolled multiple times.
Siles, who was issued a warning for careless driving, was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment.
