LEWISBURG — Restrictions on seating were among the key reasons cited as owners of the Country Cupboard announced the restaurant and shopping location would close at the end of February.
Chris Baylor, Country Cupboard co-owner and CEO, said the gathering restrictions which were imposed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic had a big impact on the business.
Baylor said Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) relief helped ease the blow but the business was set up to serve numbers of customers which had apparently not rebounded.
"The volume really dried up," Baylor said. "We were still doing OK, but it wasn't a sustainable model."
The Country Cupboard restaurant and gift shops employed about 140 staff members with about 70 working full-time. The complex covered about 70,000-square-feet at Route 15 and Hafer Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
"I'd say our seating capacity was about one-third of what it was pre-pandemic," Baylor added. "Some of that was driven by staffing levels."
Baylor said the closing of Country Cupboard was extended to give employees time to transition. About 30 positions would be available at the family owned hotels and Matty's Sports Bar, which would remain open.
Baylor observed that restaurants of the same size have faced the same challenges and the same outcome. Selling the business to another company would not have changed the fundamentals.
"There are not many restaurants with 775 seats," Baylor said. "For that you need volume and it wasn't the right market for it."
Baylor said the next step for the property in a third generation of family ownership was unclear.
"We're still kind of in the mourning phase," he said. "We want to make sure we close this business the right way, showing respect to employees, our guests and taking care of the property."
Country Cupboard, in its 49th year, was recognized by tourists and tour bus operators as a "must see" location. Athletic teams visiting Bucknell University also frequently took meals in the dining room and were recognizable by their team travel gear.
"Up to two years ago, the business was extremely healthy and growing," noted Gary Baylor, retired from the business in 2000. "They were having a good winter season. Then COVID hit and that just turned the world upside down."
A news release prepared before a press gathering noted the time frame for closure would give gift certificate holders time to redeem them.
