MILTON — By a vote of 7-2, Milton Borough Council on Wednesday voted to deny sending a letter of support of the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project to the Northumberland County Commissioners.
Voting against sending the letter were council President Mark Shearer, Vice President Jamie Walker and members Charles Swartz, Dale Pfeil, Linda Meckley, Jeff Robol and Joe Moralez. Council members John Pfeil and Cindy Fawess voted in favor of sending the letter.
Prior to the vote, multiple council members expressed concern that the letter was to include asking the commissioners to support a proposal by the project to have the county levy a $1.14 per month tax on households in the county to support the college.
During a January presentation to council, representatives from the project said they will be asking commissioners in Northumberland, Union, Snyder and Montour counties to levy the tax in support of the college. They asked council to send a letter of support for the project to the commissioners in Northumberland County.
Swartz questioned whether the tax to be levied by a county would be raised if one of the four counties opted to not levy the tax. He noted the Union County commissioners recently discussed the proposal and indicated they are not in favor of it.
During his report to council, Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer said work is progressing in order to get the Milton Community Pool ready to be opened for the summer.
Shaffer reported Roto Rooter is expected to be at the pool Monday to work on a pipe which must be realigned in order for the pool to be prepared to open.
In addition, he said new skimmers for the pool have been installed and needed parts to make repairs to the pump house have been ordered.
“As of right now, things are progressing nicely at the pool,” Shaffer said.
Council approved a request by the Central PA Pickleball Lovers Club to have lines painted so the sport of pickleball can be played on two additional tennis courts in Brown Avenue Park. It was noted during the meeting that lines are already painted on two courts.
The club will be covering the cost of the paint, while Shaffer’s department will be responsible for painting the lines.
Council approved applying to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) to continue enforcing noise violations at borough businesses licensed through the PLCB.
One year ago, the borough was granted approval to take over enforcement of noise violations from the PLCB. Borough Solicitor Robert Benion recently reported the borough must apply annually to handle enforcement of the violations, at an approximate cost of $600 in legal fees to the borough.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger reported during the meeting that Speedy’s Place has agreed to cover $500 of the fees, while the Milton VFW has agreed to cover $100.
In addition, Novinger said the Milton Moose Family Center and the Arm Bar expressed an interest in covering the fees. However, the other entities had already stepped up to provide the coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.