Milton officials hope to open pool in '21

MILTON — Milton Borough officials plan to make every effort "humanly possible" to open the community pool in 2021.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and needed maintenance work at the facility, borough council voted in April to not open the pool in 2020.
In April, Borough Manager Jess Novinger noted the pool's pump house wall needed repaired. A leak in the diving well was also noted.
At the time, Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer said repairs to the wall would take four weeks. However, he said contractors had a backlog of work due to not being able to conduct business at the onset of the pandemic.
Since then, Novinger said the borough decided to utilize the Department of Public Works to make all necessary repairs.
In the late summer and early fall, she said piping around the pool was dug up and inspected. Calking and crack sealing was also completed around the pool.
"We ordered all new skimmers," Novinger said. "We did not install the skimmers. We wanted to wait to see if the pool would hold water for the winter."
She said the Milton Fire Department, as well as surrounding departments, filled the pool with water.
"The water has not held," Novinger said. "Our pool has been drained. We winterized the pipes.
"We will have to wait and see in the spring whether we can do some additional repairs that it will hold water."
She stressed that the borough plans to make every effort to reopen the pool in 2021.
"I want to definitely reiterate that we are going to do everything we are able to do to reopen the pool," Novinger said. "We have to see what repairs are needed, and if people are still interested in attending if the pandemic is still active.
"It is definitely the hope of the borough to reopen the facility in 2021, if at all humanly possible."
Separately, Novinger said the borough has not received any recent updates from ACF Industries on the status of its property. The railcar manufacturer closed one year ago, with tools and equipment from inside the complex auctioned off over the summer.
Novinger also noted that the Department of Public Works will be picking up Christmas trees from residents beginning Jan. 11. Trees should be placed on the curb in front of the home.
