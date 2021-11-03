LEWISBURG — Close contests for school director positions will bring changes to two school boards.
Four spots were open on the Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) board as voters cast 9,135 ballots, accruing more than 15,000 votes.
The top four and their unofficial vote totals included cross-filed Kristen Kraus (2,321), Democrat Mary Ann Stanton (2,111), Democrat Heather Haynos (2,087) and Republican Mary Brouse (2,062).
Republican Lisa Clark (2,057), Democrat Jamie Lyons (2,029) and Republican John Rowe (1,902) followed. Write-in votes accounted for 743 tallies.
The Miffliburg Area School District has been the site of sometimes-contentious debate over facial masking policies and use of purportedly radical classroom material.
Mifflinburg Region 3, where voters could make up to two choices, saw board newcomers Brandon Straub, independent, collect 303 votes, while Republican Melissa Wagner received 504 votes.
Incumbent Wendy Hulsizer-McClintock, cross-filed director and current board president, recieved 682 votes for Mifflinburg Region 1. However, there were 686 write-in votes cast.
Write-ins for all races will be counted and evaluated in the days ahead by the Union County department of elections and voter registration.
