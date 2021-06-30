Troopers involved in shooting back on duty

MILTON — The troopers involved in a fatal shooting which occurred Friday, June 11, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, are back on duty.
Tpr. Mark Reasner, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, said via a Wednesday email that the investigation into the incident is not yet complete.
"The officers involved are back to full duty," Reasner confirmed.
Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Jonathan Wooster issued a press release Saturday morning, June 12, which said troopers responded June 11 to a reported 9-1-1 hangup call at 7720 Route 44, Delaware Township.
As troopers arrived on scene, Wooster said William Kradlak Jr., 70, exited the home.
“After a brief standoff, (Kradlak) fired on responding troopers,” Wooster said. “Troopers returned fire, fatally wounding Kradlak.”
A search warrant filed by Tpr. Jessica Naschke in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, the night of the shooting revealed details of the incident.
A trooper arrived at the home at 3:02 p.m. June 11, Naschke wrote. He reportedly saw Kradlak with a firearm in his waistband and heard the sound of a firearm's safety being turned on.
After exiting the property, Naschke wrote in the search warrant that troopers consulted with Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner, who approved filing aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer charges against Kradlak. In addition, Skinner requested that a search of the residence be conducted for firearms.
Naschke kept an open phone line with the trooper as he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Kradlak was exiting the home in, the warrant said.
“This gave me the ability to overhear part of the incident,” Naschke wrote.
She added that the trooper was heard giving verbal commands, including “get out of the car,” “get down” and “show me your hands.”
The search warrant said the trooper was then heard saying “he’s holding a gun, he hasn’t pointed at me yet,” followed by “shots fired.”
At the time of the incident, Wooster said troopers involved were placed on administrative leave, in keeping with department regulations.
