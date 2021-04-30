WASHINGTONVILLE — A 1,000-acre solar project being developed by Talen Energy and Pattern Energy could utilize some land leased from private property owners, according to a Talen Energy spokesperson.
Taryne Williams, Media and Community Relations manager for Talen Energy, recently provided a series of answers to questions posed about the development of the Montour Solar One project.
It was previously announced that the project would be developed on land owned by Talen Energy near its Montour Steam Electric Plant in Anthony, Derry and Madison townships. Pattern Energy is the project manager.
The project is proposed to generate approximately 100 megawatts, enough to power about 20,000 homes each year. Energy generated from the farm will be sold to PJM, a regional transmission organization.
In an update, Williams said the project will primarily be taking place on Talen-owned land.
“However, in order to accommodate an efficient layout for the solar array... leasing some private property is also being pursued,” Williams said.
She noted the leasing of private property is being pursued to “avoid breaking up the arrays and to achieve a layout that utilizes contiguous parcels.
“The amount of land needed will be dependent on the requirements set forth in the ordinance, which is currently being drafted by the Montour County Planning Commission,” Williams said, in the comments she provided.
Other factors will be taken into account, she said, including wetlands, woodlands and other features which could impact the amount of developable land.
“Because these variables remain under consideration, the project’s final design is not yet complete,” Williams said.
She said Montour Solar One is committed to operating with three core commitments in mind: Health and safety, protecting the environment and being good neighbors.
“We intend to follow all ordinances and minimize disruptions/impact to local residents,” Williams said.
According to Williams, Montour Solar One has been told the planning commission anticipates sharing a draft ordinance in the coming weeks. That ordinance must be approved before the solar project can move forward.
Once the ordinance is approved, Williams said Montour Solar One will be able to “provide a better idea on a rough project schedule.
“It is our hope that construction can begin in mid- to late-2021, with a targeted completion date approximately 12 months from the start of construction,” Williams said.
She said the construction project will start with site preparations, including clearing brush, grading and surveying.
“After this, work will focus on building the supports that will hold the panels, and other system infrastructure,” she said. “Once this is complete, solar panels will be delivered and mounted.”
During this phase, Williams said contractors will also be “trenching the electrical system” throughout the array, leading back to a project substation.
“The array will then be electrically connected and the testing phase will occur,” she explained. “When testing is successfully completed, the system is then brought online electrically in phases, with additional quality control system checks.”
When all of the testing is complete, Williams said the system will begin supplying energy to the grid.
According to the information provided by Williams, Montour Solar One anticipates utilizing a construction firm which will hire between 125 and 175 workers.
“These would include heavy equipment operators, electricians, laborers and others,” Williams said. “Montour Solar One prioritizes matching local workers, and local service and material providers, with local jobs from this new project and (the) to-be-selected construction firm will host local job fairs to identify as many local workers as possible to fill those jobs.”
In addition, she said Montour Solar One anticipates an increase in use of local restaurants, lodging and other businesses and services as a result of out-of-area workers being brought in to fill positions which can’t be filled locally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.