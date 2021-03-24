MONTANDON — Pennsylvania American Water has announced the start of upgrades to a booster pump station along Housels Run Road, Montandon.
This $915,000 investment project will increase reliability of the water supply in several communities and allow the company to meet increased water demands in the area. Construction is scheduled to begin this month and should be completed by September.
“The original pump station was constructed in 1984 and needs upgrades to increase capacity,” said Ewoud Hulstein, Pennsylvania American Water project manager. “These continued investments in Pennsylvania American Water’s infrastructure allow us to meet current and future water demands of the communities we serve.”
A new pre-manufactured pump station will be installed on the site. Additionally, an on-site emergency generator will be added to ensure uninterrupted drinking water service during a power outage. The booster pump station moves water from the company’s water treatment plant to the following communities: Northumberland Borough; West Chillisquaque Township; and Point Township.
Crews will be working between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays. Water service will not be impacted while these upgrades are underway.
