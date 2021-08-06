Lewisburg firefighter's wife making progress

LEWISBURG — The wife of a William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC) firefighter has made a bit of improvement since suffering the effects of a severe stroke nearly a month ago.
However, WCEC Capt. Harold “J.R.” Erdley said Katelynn Mattison is still hospitalized and may require longer-term rehabilitation. Erdley said he speaks frequently with husband Dylan Mattison, who noted a transfer for Katelynn from Geisinger to another facility was pending.
Erdley commended Dylan, a full-time firefighter, for taking Katelynn’s improvements as signs of better things to come.
“(Dylan) is an amazing guy,” Erdley said. “He’s got stronger faith than I’ve got. He takes every one of those little subtle things as a good sign.”
Erdley said he was humbled by how Dylan has endured the situation.
Meantime, other WCEC personnel are coming to the aid of their fellow firefighter.
“We have people that have been chipping in paid time off. We have people that have been working (Dylan’s) shift for him so he doesn’t have to use all the paid time off he gets,” Erdley said. “The last I know was that he had eight weeks worth of paid time off that had been donated. I’m not sure he’s used any of that yet because guys have been working shifts for him.”
Rather than paying for lodging near Danville and Geisinger where his wife has been since the start of the ordeal, the captain noted Dylan has been staying nights at the WCEC.
“When he comes back, he kind of decompresses with us a little bit,” Erdley says. “Every shift we get to see him for a little bit and get to talk a little bit.”
Erdley said Dylan updates him about Katelynn’s condition, though they talk about other stuff as he suspected the situation could weigh heavily on the Lewisburg firefighter.
A GoFundMe page with a goal of $50,000 has been established by Erdley (“Katelynn Stroke Recovery”) and an account at a bank in Dylan’s home area of Blossburg was set up for donations.
