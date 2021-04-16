Warrior Run responds to water line puncture

TURBOTVILLE — Construction crews and staff in the Warrior Run School District responded quickly when a water-line puncture temporarily cut off water to the middle and high schools.
Just before classes went into session on Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the district was notified that a contractor discovered a water line in an area where it had not been documented.
“We believe a stone punctured the water line, causing us to have to shut the water off temporarily,” Hack explained.
The contractor was working as part of the district’s $28.7 million project to build a new elementary school on the grounds. The project also includes renovations to the school’s athletic stadium.
Hack said the compromised piece of water line was removed and replaced.
“We had (water) restored to the buildings by 10:30 (a.m.),” he said. “Once it was uncovered and we realized the magnitude of the repair, we were sure we would be able to restore service in a timely manner.”
Hack noted the district’s custodial and maintenance staff responded quickly upon learning of the compromised line.
“They were able to secure additional water from the elementary school and a large holding tank we were able to use to flush toilets,” he said, adding that the middle and high school officers were stocked with bottled water for anyone who needed it.
He said the water line which was compromised is slated to be replaced this summer as part of the construction project.
“Before this project began, our number one concern was having a compromised water line,” he said. “This water line serves the district. We are taking additional steps now that we know it was in a location not previously documented.”
Hack said the line was located 2 1/2-feet below the surface.
“It is much more shallow than it was believed to have been,” he said.
He also explained why the exact location of the line was not documented.
“The biggest issue is the timing in which (the lines) were installed,” Hack said. “We are talking about a water line that was installed in the 1950s. The material used to construct these are not easily found above the surface. We rely on historical knowledge.”
He expects the new water line to be installed starting in early summer, with installation scheduled to be completed by Aug. 1.
Hack said the new line will be installed in close proximity to the existing one.
The current line will remain in service while the new one is installed, with service to be switched to the new line when installation is complete.
The new elementary school is expected to be completed in November 2022. Doors should be opened to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
