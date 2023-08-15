WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Borough Council is looking to engage the Milton Regional Sewer Authority (MRSA) in a conversation about a sewer line connected to a borough business.
During Monday night’s meeting, council authorized the borough solicitor to send a letter to the MRSA on behalf of Donna Reeder, of D&D Restaurant.
“When MRSA took over our sewer, they were under the assumption that the sewer at D&D is a private line,” said Watsontown Department of Public Works Supervisor Brent Frey. “There’s no possible way that that is a private line. There’s no way those five residents on that line could afford to dig up a main off the bridge to repair it.”
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said the letter is just a means to begin a conversation with MRSA.
“To us it doesn’t make sense,” said Jarrett. “We’re not going to pick a fight. We just want to talk about it.”
Council also approved a motion to participate in Wreaths Across America, with wreaths to be placed on the graves of veterans buried in the borough’s cemetery.
“Last year they placed over 2.7 million wreaths on veterans’ graves across America,” said Jarrett, “It doesn’t cost the borough anything.”
In other business, council approved paying $462.87 to send Norm Eisley to tax collector training.
Penn Patton was recognized for his Eagle Scout project, which centered around the construction of a pavilion in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.