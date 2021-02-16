4 to 8 inches of snow possible Thursday

STATE COLLEGE — The stream of winter weather which has fallen over the Central Susquehanna Valley in recent weeks is expected to continue Thursday, with up to 8 inches of snow in the forecast.
Craig Evanego, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, said snow will begin falling Wednesday night.
"We should have some snow, or snow to a wintery mix, coming in," he said. "It looks like that continues into the day Thursday, into Thursday night."
According to Evanego, the Harrisburg area is expected to receive more of a mix of precipitation than the Central Susquehanna Valley.
"In Milton, you probably have a better chance of staying predominantly snow," he continued. "Right now, it's appearing that it should be predominantly snow in Northumberland County... It is definitely not certain yet."
Evanego expects 4 to 8 inches of snow to fall in Northumberland County. The highs on Thursday are forecast to be around 30 degrees.
To date this winter season, Evanego said 34.8 inches of snow has been recorded in Sunbury.
"A normal winter would be 30 to 35 inches for the entire winter," he said. "You're already up at almost 35 (inches). It's still the middle of February."
An even higher amount of snow has been recorded in Williamsport. So far this winter season, Evanego said 47 .3 inches of snow has fallen.
