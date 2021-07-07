Muncy man charged with rape of child

LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Felony rape of child and multiple related counts have been filed against a Muncy man accused of having sexual relations with a child on multiple occasions between April 1, 2011 and Dec. 31, 2019, at a home in Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Nathaniel Paul Huffman, 38, of Muncy, has been charged with felony counts of rape of child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and sexual assault, along with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault forcible compulsion.
The charges were filed by Tpr. Brian Watkins Wednesday afternoon in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
According to court documents, the girl told a forensics investigator that Huffman sexually assaulted her multiple times while she was between the ages of 3 and 13. The girl said she waited to report the incidents "because she was too scared to come forward."
After being arraigned by Diehl Wednesday, Huffman was locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 14.
Huffman was charged in December with indecent assault (two counts), corruption of minors and endangering welfare of children as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between Jan. 1, 2018, and Jan. 30, 2019, in Lewis Township.
During that time period, Huffman is accused of having sexual relations with a dog while children were in the room. In addition, it was reported that Huffman touched the children inappropriately on multiple occasions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.