SUNBURY — The Susquehanna Valley United Way (SVUW) has launched its fourth annual Kindness Campaign.
Kindness nominations opened on Feb. 14, and March 1 kicks off a month-long campaign of Kindness with activities, challenges, events, and volunteer opportunities.
The Kindness Campaign started as just a week-long event in 2020 as part of United Way’s Youth Mental Health initative to bring awareness to anti-bullying and youth mental health.
Today, it is a year-long celebration of kindness throughout the schools and communities of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties. This years’ themes are: Celebrating Differences, Be Kind to Yourself, Be Kind to Your Peers and Co-Workers, Be Kind to Your Community, and Be Kind throughout the Year.
Visit svuw.org/bekind for weekly kindness challenges, activities, stories, events, and more. Some of the challenges include: Starting a gratitude journal, offering help to a friend or family member in need, creating a Certificate of Appreciation for a teacher or mentor, or volunteering at a local nonprofit.
The United Way and Evangelical Community Hospital are also asking for nominations of people in the community who have performed an act of kindness. Prizes for the winners include gift cards to local small businesses and Be Kind. merchandise. Kindness
