LEWISBURG — The 2021 Celebration of the Arts continues with a second full weekend of events. All events will be virtual or outdoors, and are free to the public.
The schedule includes:
• RiverStage Tonight, Friday, April 30, virtual program. Diane Scott and Jove Graham will host an evening of original, performances by RiverStage actors and singers, in a virtual variety show appropriate for all ages.
• “Botanical Monoprinting with Gel Plates” Workshop, 9:00 am to noon Saturday, May 1, Hufnagle Park. Learn how to make botanical prints using leaves, flowers, stencils and gel plates with local artist Elizabeth Burke.
• Murals of Modern Art Alley Tours, 10 and 11 a.m., and 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, beginning at the corner of North Third Street and Cherry Alley. Register at http://lewisburgartscouncil.com/festival.
• Arts in the Park, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1, in Hufnagle Park.
11:00 am - 3:00 pm, Hufnagle Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.