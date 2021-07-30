Shooting leaves 17 year old in serious condition

WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 17-year-old boy is listed in serious condition as the result of an alleged shooting which occurred at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, along Palmer Lane, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove said in a release issued Friday afternoon they responded to the report of a shooting, with the victim being listed in serious condition. An unidentified 17-year-old boy was listed as a suspect in the release by police.
No other details on the incident have been released. An investigation is ongoing.
