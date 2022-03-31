State Police at Milton Harassment
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Mifflinburg man was cited after allegedly striking a 24-year-old Milton woman in the face.
Troopers said Sean Leitzel was charged as the result of an incident which occurred between 9 p.m. March 24 and 6 a.m. March 25 at Old Turnpike Road and Red Barn Lane, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Endangering welfare of children
TURBOTVILLE — Troopers are investigating an allegation of endangering the welfare of children, involving children ages 1, 2 and 5.
The alleged incident occurred March 28 along Main Street, Turbotville.
Criminal mischief
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Someone threw a rock through the front door at the home of a 50-year-old Danville woman, causing glass to break.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. March 27 along Main Street, Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Criminal mischief
PENN TOWNSHIP — Infield grass on two fields sustained $4,000 damage at the east Snyder Park, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the fields were damaged between Sept. 1 and March 22 as someone used grass killer on the fields.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of an exhaust system, valued at $5,000, from a 2021 Mercedes Benz van owned by Penn Fire Protection.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 5 p.m. March 25 and 7 a.m. March 28 at 1768 Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — T. Hendricks, 32, of Sunbury, was charged after troopers said he hugged Sabryna Yoder, 22, of Beaver Springs, multiple times after being told not to touch her.
The incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. March 27 at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — The Boscov’s loss prevention officer reported the theft of money by an employee.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The report was made at 8:30 p.m. March 26 at 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Union County Deed transfers
• Corey D. Klingman, Tammy R. Klingman to Jack C. Shirk Jr., property in Hartleton, $1.
• Christopher R. Camac, Cathy J. Camac, Judith C. Clark to Douglas M. Reber, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Richard L. Hans by agent, Lisa K. Wolfe agent to Richard L. Hans Jr. trustee, Lisa K. Wolfe trustee, Richard L. Hans primary residence protector trust, $1.
• Scott M. Bailey, Sharon E. Bailey to Andrew S. Bailey trustee, Sara E. Baily trustee, Scott M. and Sharon E. Bailey family protection trust, Scott M. Bailey family protection trust, Sharon E. Baily family protection trust, property in Hartley Township, $1.
