MILTON — As dozens of customers lined throughout her store Friday afternoon, March 11, Emily Gibson immediately became reassured that her new business endeavor has the potential to soar to great heights.
AMOSS opened March 11 at 60 S. Front St. The store features natural health-related items, including crystals, essential oils and herbs.
Various items hand crafted by local artisans are also available for purchase in the store.
Gibson volunteers with The Improved Milton Experience (TIME), working to attract businesses into vacant store spaces.
Through that process, Gibson brainstorms ideas of what types of businesses would be a good fit in the downtown area. Recently, someone asked if she would be interested in opening a store featuring natural health items.
Approximately two years ago, Gibson and her husband Jake Brobst moved to the area from Philadelphia. It was at that time that she started taking a yoga class, and developed an interest in health-related products.
Gibson said AMOSS is a made-up word, based in part on the word moss, which is reflective of roots.
The store is open 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
One or two times each week, Gibson takes to Facebook Live to show off inventory available in the store. Patrons can order the products they’re interested in online, and pick up the items during store hours.
“This is an inclusive space, a diverse space,” Gibson said, of her store. “It does not matter your religion. You are welcome here.
“This isn’t just a retail space,” she continued. “I have a back room for private tarot card and astrology readings, They are available by appointment.”
The tarot card readings are offered by Lucy from Blood and Sky, of Williamsport. Atrology readings are provided by KristaLyn Montrose, of Shamokin.
“I’ve known Lucy for years,” Gibson said. “We met through different ventures.”
Montrose is the wife of Dan Montrose, a co-owner of Bamse’s PB&J Bar, which recently opened on Broadway in Milton.
Gibson felt it was important to incorporate the readings offered by Lucy and Montrose into her business.
“This is for all religions,” Gibson said, of her store space. “People feel really committed to astrology and tarot.”
She’s already seen success in the one week in which the business has been open.
“The grand opening was last Friday,” Gibson said. “It was insane, in a good way. There was a line (of people) wrapped around the front and back of the store.”
She enjoys the vibrancy of downtown Milton.
“I lived here, briefly, a couple years ago,” Gibson said. “I felt drawn to (Milton).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.