LEWISBURG — The Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Program is looking for teen and adult volunteers to carry groceries at food distributions, held from 1:15 to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Friday of each month, located in the basement of the First Baptist Church, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
Volunteers must be able to carry a bag of groceries up a flight of stairs.
Upcoming distributions will be held Nov. 20, and Dec. 4 and 18.
