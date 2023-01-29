Sharp students take knife-making class

WEST NEWTON — From a young age, Andrew Takach wasn’t interested in toys or dolls like other kids. His interest was in knives.
“I always had a passion for knives since I was about 6 or 7 years old,” Takach said. “I spent a lot of time with my grandfather and my father in the outdoors, and they always had a knife on them.”
Now approaching 19 years of making his own knives that have been sent all around the world, Takach has been published in several blade magazines and forums. He is the owner of Takach Forge, which sits right next to his home in West Newton, and he has appeared on (and won) an episode of the History Channel program, “Forged in Fire.”
Perhaps his biggest achievement of his impressive knife-making career came last week, when he managed to teach me — possessing lousy handmanship at best — how to make a knife.
For the last few years, Takach has used his knowledge to invite eager students of all kinds to his forge to teach knife-making lessons. From 8 a.m. to about 4 p.m., fellow learner Roy Kerlin of Ligonier and I were given step-by-step instructions on how to make our very own knife out of 1080 forging steel.
Along the way, Kerlin and I learned several things about forging, working with raw materials and persistence. We even had homemade chicken and mac and cheese courtesy of Takach during our lunch break. But there were plenty of events before our lesson that brought us together through knife making.
Takach got into forging knives roughly 20 years ago thanks to winter weather that prevented him from working on the house that he was building. Once he was gifted a Dremel tool around that time for Christmas, boredom got the best of him.
“I started messing around with the Dremel tool and grinding pieces of metal into knife-shaped objects,” Takach said. “I had no clue what I was doing, I had no internet to look up and research how to do anything.”
That led to Takach heading to his parents’ house from time to time to go to the computer and print out instructions and ideas about making knives after assembling basic ones through kits as a kid. But at that point, he never knew anything about forging as he was a bricklayer.
Takach met Paul Earl of Trafford, Pa., who made him the windows to the house he was working on and happened to be the owner of E&E Forge before he passed away recently.
Within weeks, Takach said, he formed a bond with Earl and had a key to his forge where he would tinker with different things.
Eventually, Takach began to hone his skills and really make a name for himself through online blade forums and magazines to the point that he has shipped knives to the Netherlands, Australia, Wales and England, among other countries, and to almost every state. His skills led to him being referred to appear on “Forged in Fire,” something that took lots of convincing from his family because he never wanted to be in the limelight.
While he had received requests to give lessons and teach others his craft for years before going on television, his appearance on the show pushed him to try something out of his comfort zone.
“It was kind of like, ‘What are you hiding from now, the whole world has seen you,’” Takach said. “So I feel that I grew as a person through that experience.”
Takach started giving lessons about a year after he was on the show, holding one class a month that included four people for two days. The class taught students how to go from a piece of steel and scrap wood to a full-fledged knife, with Takach acknowledging his growth as a teacher to shorten lessons from two days initially to now about eight hours.
“I don’t think that I found really good students all of a sudden. I think that I just grew as an instructor and refined my processes,” he said.
A couple hundred students have come from as far away as Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland to receive instruction. Not only has this been good for Takach’s business, it has helped him get better at what he does.
“I’ve learned so much in the past two years, just little things, in knife making that I hadn’t been very proficient at before,” Takach said. “In teaching somebody to do something — and just last year alone I had 250 people here and make a knife and grind a knife. Helping them is the only way that I’m now able to take a blade and just grind it without having to correct it. But it’s only through teaching that I learned that.”
At the lesson Kerlin and I received, the two of us worked about an hour and a half forging our blades into shape — something that Takach spent less than 10 minutes doing for our photographer — before going up to the workshop to make and shape the handle as well as assemble the knife.
Our lesson went about as well as it could, with Kerlin needing a bit less help ironing out the kinks than I did. Still we both left with fully functional knives.
“I think that it went pretty good,” Takach said. “I like that we had someone of minimal background in using tools and stuff like that, but nothing like this specifically (Kerlin) and then we had someone who was green as could be and has never done anything like this whatsoever. You both managed to make it through the lesson with minimal help from me.”
“I enjoyed it,” Kerlin said. “I’ve used lots of tools, but I’ve never done anything as precise as this, as nice as this, and it was a real eye opener to see how quickly you can make something beautiful.”
The experience showed the importance of hands-on experience and really made it clear how impressive the art is, with online videos not fully being able to portray the difficulty of the task.
“With the internet, you could have knowledge because you could have watched a lot of videos and came here and told me something that I didn’t know about knife making,” Takach said. “But knowledge doesn’t pay my bills; it’s the skills that keep my lights on. Knowledge is great, but you have to convert it to your hands and make them do what your mind knows.”
For anyone considering Takach and his lessons, he feels that anyone ready to come in and work hard will leave with a big sense of accomplishment.
And a new knife.
“I think that it’s a very rewarding experience to take minimal materials and turn it into something that is functional, beautiful and useful with little to no experience,” Takach said. “So if you’re on the fence about getting a new hobby or you heard about it and wonder why you should consider it, I would say it’s a very rewarding process to take a hunk of nothing and a scrap piece of wood and turn it into something. Not everyone has that mindset, but to me, it’s very rewarding.”
Anyone who wants to learn the art of knife making can call Takach at 412-980-4706 or find his Facebook page at “Takach Forge Custom Knives.”
