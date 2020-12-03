HARRISBURG — State data released Thursday showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by over 525 in six area counties while statewide, cases rose by 11,406. One-hundred-eighty-seven new deaths were reported, including six locally.
Confirmed new cases rose by 188 in Lycoming County, where five new deaths were reported. Snyder County saw an increase of 42 cases, plus one new death. Montour County saw cases increase by 129 and Northumberland County's cases rose by 84. Union County's confirmed new cases rose by 39.
Statewide, 386,837 cases have been reported since March.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,500 since the end of September, the state reported.
State data showed there are 4,982 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,048 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Confirmed cases by county:
- Northumberland County, 2,648 cases (136 deaths)
- Lycoming County, 2,323 cases (44 deaths)
- Columbia COunty, 1,479 cases (51 deaths)
- Montour County, 630 cases (15 deaths)
- Snyder County, 1,006 cases (22 deaths)
- Union County, 1,687 cases (17 deaths)
