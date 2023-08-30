Traister studies VR’s use in prepping nursing students

Tanae Traister

WILLIAMSPORT — While anxiety is the most prevalent mental health concern, research indicates that nurses do not feel adequately prepared to care for anxious patients. With that fact in mind, a Pennsylvania College of Technology administrator recently researched the use of virtual reality simulation in nursing education to help lessen nursing students’ own anxiety in dealing with anxious patients.

Assistant Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences Tanae A. Traister’s research is published in the September issue of Clinical Simulation in Nursing, Volume 82. The international, peer-reviewed journal is published monthly by the International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning. Traister’s study is titled “Virtual Reality Simulation’s Influence on Nursing Students’ Anxiety and Communication Skills: A Pilot Study.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.