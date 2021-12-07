HARRISBURG — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) announced that Evangelical Community Hospital has received a $500,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant to modernize its campus in Union County.
The Union County Hospital Authority will use the funding to buy and install an 850-ton high-efficiency chiller that will cool a new four-story patient tower designed as part of the campus’s Patient Room Improvement Modernization and Enhancement Initiative (PRIME).
The chiller, a component of the hospital’s Efficiency Initiative, will save $28,000 on yearly utility costs thanks to a 394,075 kWh reduction in energy consumption – the equivalent to powering 32 homes annually.
“Evangelical Community Hospital is very grateful to receive a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant of $500,000 for the Hospital’s $1.9 million Efficiency Initiative,” said Evangelical Community Hospital CEO Kendra Aucker. “The improved cooling of the new PRIME expansion will increase comfort for patients and provide for back-up cooling during power outages. We wish to express our appreciation to Senator Yaw for his support of Evangelical’s request of RACP funding for this important project.”
RACP, a $3.1 billion program administered through the Office of the Budget, provides grants for development projects that boost the economic, civic, cultural, recreational or historical value of the surrounding community.
